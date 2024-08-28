Sean Strickland is in for the fight of his life, and it doesn’t involve a UFC octagon. Today (August 27), Machine Gun Kelly delivered a few blows to the former champion’s public image.

During the “Lonely Road” rapper’s appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, MGK let loose on Strickland.

When host Logan Paul brought Strickland up, MGK took a moment to clap back at him following the remarks he made about him, his seemingly former fiancée Megan Fox, and her children last week (August 20) on the Verse Us With Eric Nicksick podcast.

“I don’t know this guy from a crumb of bread,” he said. “I didn’t know who he was when I met him. I got hip afterward that he’s insanely racist and homophobic and just not my type of guy, so I would have never wanted to shake his hand in the first place. If you’re comfortable as yourself, you don’t care who anybody else is and how they are.”

But that was just the start of his unloading, as he straight demanded that Strickland: “Shut the f*ck up.”

However, MGK made it clear that always he wants Strickland to lay off, he’s not done with the matter just yet. “Don’t speak on me anymore and live your life,” he said. “But you won’t, and I’m going to continue laughing at you because you’re a f*cking idiot.”

Yes, MGK is known for being a wild boy. But, in this case, it appears he’s just finishing what Strickland started. If you know anything about is back-and-forth with Eminem, MGK has proven to have amazing stamina when it comes to beefs.

Watch the full episode of the Impaulsive podcast featuring special guest Machine Gun Kelly above.