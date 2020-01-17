Eminem Doubles Down On His Machine Gun Kelly Beef On ‘Music To Be Murdered By’

Just a year and a half removed from his surprise album Kamikaze, Eminem showed up once again at our doorsteps with another surprise album, Music To Be Murdered By. The album sees him back under his Slim Shady hat as the album is filled with dark concepts and controversial lyrics. While Eminem had yet to comment on his beef with Machine Gun Kelly since his “Killshot” track, he made sure to take aim at the Cleveland rapper once again.

Wasting little time on the album, Eminem directs his attention to Machine Gun Kelly on the Young M.A.-featured track, “Unaccommodating.” Speaking on their beef, Eminem raps “But when they ask me is the war finished with MGK? Of course it is / I cleansed him of his mortal sins / I’m God and the Lord forgives even the devil worshippers / I’m moving on but you know your scruples are gone when you’re born with Lucifer’s horns.” The song has also gained attention for his lyrics regarding the Ariana Grande concert bombing.

Eminem mentioned Machine Gun Kelly again on the album on the Royce 5’9,” Black Thought, and Q-Tip-featured “Yah Yah.” “I’m a sight to see, but you can see from the ring I’m wearing / Me and this game, we got married already / Had the prenup ready, f*ck daughter, should’ve seen her belly / She barely was three months pregnant / B*itch had to give me a baby, we named it Machine Gun Kelly.

To hear Eminem’s latest shots at Machine Gun Kelly, press play on “Unaccommodating” and “Yah Yah” above. In non-beef tracks, Eminem also linked up with the late Juice WRLD for a speed-running new track called “Godzilla.” Check that out below

Music To Be Murdered By is out now on Shady/Aftermath/Interscope. Get it here.