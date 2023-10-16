Drake Picked The Winner For The Logan Paul Vs. Dillon Danis Fight But His Bet Still Lost Nearly $1 Million

Drake’s weird gambling luck struck again this weekend. The Stake ambassador dropped $850,000 banking on Logan Paul to defeat Dillon Danis in the latter fighter’s debut match. While he was right in picking the winner, however, he banked it all on Paul to defeat Danis by knockout. Instead, Danis, who had never boxed but did compete in a pair of MMA matches — both pre-pandemic, by the way — tried to choke out Paul, resulting in a disqualification — and losing Drake nearly $1 million in the process.

Drake previously lost money picking the winner in March this year, after selecting the University of Connecticut to take home the NCAA National Championship. Unfortunately for him, he placed $250,000 on a spread of 6-10 points on the final score and “only” $100,000 on more than 10 with the final score at 76-59, resulting in a net loss of around $20,000 (the payout for the winning bet was only $230,000).

The For All The Dogs rapper is never down for long, though. He again picked the winner of a basketball championship in June, selecting the Denver Nuggets to beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. They did, and he took home $850,000 — the same amount he lost over this weekend. It just goes to show that the so-called “Drake Curse” may be a lot of hot air, but nobody is immune to taking an L, not even Drake. Considering how often his picks are good though, his luck should turn around soon enough.