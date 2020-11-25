It’s been a long while since we’ve heard news from major music festivals following the shutdown of the live music industry. But with the COVID vaccine looking promising, it looks like some are already gearing up for next summer. Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival returned to share their 2021 lineup — and it features some big-name artists.

If things go well in the next few months, the festival will be ready to kick off the weekend of July 7. The headliners include Cardi B, Twenty One Pilots, The Killers, Deftones, Kings Of Leon, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Pixies, and more. Other artists slated to appear are Carly Rae Jepsen, Glass Animals, Angel Olsen, Waxahatchee, Anderson .Paak, Kali Uchis, The War On Drugs, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Major Lazer, Gus Dapperton, and Sylvan Esso.

While the festival has announced a handful of exciting acts, there is more to come. Mad Cool still has two more headliners and a handful of other artists they have yet to unveil.

Concertgoers who purchased tickets to last year’s canceled Mad Cool festival can still use their same tickets, but the festival is doing even more roll-out. Per high demand, Mad Cool is making 1,178 4-days passes available for purchase this year.

Check out Mad Cool Festival’s 2021 lineup above.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.