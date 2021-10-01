As a world-famous rapper, Swae Lee is probably used to performing in stadium-sized venues by now. However, that doesn’t stop him from catching a look of awe on his face as he steps on the turf at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium in the video for “Ball Is Life” from the Madden NFL 22 soundtrack. The same goes for BRS Kash, Moneybagg Yo, Tierra Whack, and the rest of the performers who appear on the game’s hard-hitting playlist.

While the soundtrack itself launched along with the game in August, the EA team released a slew of videos for its standout tracks, including BRS Kash’s “Oh No” performed in his hometown Mercedes Benz Stadium, Moneybagg repping for Memphis in the Titans’ stadium, and Tierra Whack hanging out with Scoop, the Philadelphia Eagles’ mascot. Although Swae Lee actually hails from Tupelo, Mississippi, unfortunately, there’s no team nearby — plus, he lives in LA now anyway.

Each star gets their own video and all of the videos get mashed up in a massive megamix showing off Madden‘s uncanny valley gameplay, which you can watch above. For the individual videos, see below.

