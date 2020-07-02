Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival Has Officially Been Canceled For 2020

Roc Nation has officially canceled its Made In America festival for 2020. An update on the promoter’s Instagram provides a statement on the cancelation as well as the new dates for 2021 — over Labor Day Weekend. It appears that the reasoning for the final cancelation is two-fold: firstly, to address the risk from the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak and secondly, due to the protests against police violence that swept the nation in May and June, continuing to this day.

“Let’s focus our support on organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country,” reads the post’s caption. “We look forward to seeing you next year.” The festival’s 2019 lineup featured Cardi B and Travis Scott as headliners, with performances from Alina Baraz, Anderson .Paak, Buddy, Charly Bliss, Gucci Mane, IDK, James Blake, Kaskade, Lil Uzi Vert, Lizzo, and more.

The full statement reads:

“2020 is a year like no other. We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country. Therefore, the Made In America festival will be rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2021. We look forward to working alongside the Mayor’s office and returning to the wonderful city of Philadelphia next year. Please hold onto your tickets, as they will be valid for next year, and we will be sharing additional information as it becomes available via our website and social media. If anyone would prefer a refund, an email will be sent to request one. For any further ticket inquiries, please reach out to the point of purchase.

Made In America joins a growing list of festivals that have canceled which includes Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, Coachella, Dreamville, Life Is Beautiful, and Pitchfork.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.