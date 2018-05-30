Maggie Rogers’ New Video For ‘Fallingwater’ Is Loose, Free, And Defiant

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Electro-pop musician and singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers premiered the video for her track “Fallingwater,” today, following up the release of the track as a single last week. The song, co-produced with ex-Vampire Weekend producer Rostam Batmanglij, is Rogers’ first new music of 2018 so far. “Fallingwater” follows the release of her EP, a href=”https://uproxx.com/music/maggie-rogers-now-that-the-light-is-fading/” target=”_blank” title=””>Now That The Light Is Fading, and a headlining tour last year.

The video for “Fallingwater” was filmed in California’s Imperial Sand Dunes, and shows Rogers dancing in the desert — loose and free in the sun, then powerful and defiant in the rain, illuminated by lightning strikes. The video is shot beautifully by Rogers’ frequent collaborator, director Zia Anger.

According to Rogers, “Fallingwater” is inspired by her whirlwind success over the last two years. Rogers began work on the song in 2016, and over the last two years, “Fallingwater” has been shaped by her tremendous growth as an artist.

Following a performance at Boston Calling last weekend, Rogers is set to play festivals across the world this summer, including Governor’s Ball in New York City, the UK’s Reading and Leeds festival, the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, and All Things Go Fall Classic in Washington, D.C. Rogers is also supporting Haim on the European leg of their Sister Sister Sister tour this summer.

You can watch the video for “Fallingwater” above.