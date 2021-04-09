For the past couple of years, the singers that are housed under Drake’s OVO Sound collective have been delivering impressive projects. Roy Woods returned last year with Dem Times, DVSN blew listeners away with A Muse In Her Feelings, and PartyNextDoor broke out from his cage with PartyMobile. While all of these projects were welcomed with open arms, there was a noticeable absence in the mix of it all; Majid Jordan. The alternative-leaning duo has left fans hanging without a new full-length effort since their 2017 project, The Space Between. Thankfully, it seems like that drought will come to an end as the duo returned with their new single, “Waves Of Blue.”

The song was initially premiered on a recent episode of OVO Sound Radio through their new Sound 42 station on SiriusXM. The new track errs on the pop side of things as its upbeat free-floated production finds Majid Jordan pouring their heart out to an unnamed individual. Despite declaring that they’re no good for them on the new track, the duo seeks nothing more than to spend time with their love interest and enjoy the moments that come with it.

As for Majid Jordan’s last release, you can revisit their 2019 track, “Caught Up” with Khalid here.

Press play on the new track above.

