Philadelphia indie punk band Mannequin Pussy have announced their new album Patience, due out June 21 via Epitaph. Patience is MP’s third full-length album and their first on their new label home.

To kick off their album promo, Mannequin Pussy also released a video for the first single off the upcoming album. “Drunk II” is a confessional, guitar-driven breakup anthem. The video, directed by MP vocalist Marisa Dabice herself, captures the emotional chaos of the song perfectly. Dabice fumbles through a night out, as everyone around her seems to be in love while she’s just trying to pick up the pieces.

“It’s too easy now to look back on that song and feel a mixture of pity and disgust for myself and the emotions I poured into [‘Drunk II’],” Dabice says of the song. “I never saw a breakup as anything other than emotional torture. But now, I understand that a breakup is a gift. Heartbreak is a gift. Someone leaving your life when you don’t expect them to is one of the most honest things we can experience […] At the end of the song when I sing ‘Everyone gather round, I have the answer now’ — that is what I’m saying.”

You can watch the video for “Drunk II” above.