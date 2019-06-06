Maren Morris took the stage at the CMT Awards in Nashville Wednesday night, treating viewers to two TV debuts.

At the CMT Awards, Morris performed the slow burn album closer “Shade” for the first time on national television. Morris’ vocals, as always, are flawless, and she lights up the stage in a sparkly dress. She starts the song with her band in shadow, making the stage look intimate, but as the passionate lyrics ramp up, Morris gets her bandleader rock star moment.

And, speaking of rock stars, a great one joined Morris for another performance at the show. Sheryl Crow‘s newest single, “Prove You Wrong,” is an impassioned anthem featuring Morris and Stevie Nicks. Sadly, Nicks couldn’t make it to the CMT Awards, but Morris and Crow are more than enough star power for the awards show stage.

“What a joy to welcome @Marenmorris into our little club of fierce female rockers,” Crow tweeted in her announcement of the song earlier on Wednesday. Morris, Crow, and Nicks are the Pistol Annies franken-band dreams are made of, and here’s hoping this isn’t their last song as a trio.

Watch Maren Morris’ performance of “Shade” solo and her performance of “Prove You Wrong” with Sheryl Crow above.