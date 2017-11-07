Mariah Carey’s Dominance Of Christmas Will Continue With A Soundtrack Album And A New Holiday Song

#Mariah Carey #Christmas
Deputy Music Editor
11.07.17 2 Comments

Getty Image

Mariah Carey owns Christmas, and she has for many years now. While there are certainly other pop stars who have successfully crossed into holiday fare, Carey has dominated the season. It’s gone far beyond her initial Christmas album and the ubiquity of her song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and has gone on to include several other Christmas releases, Christmas concerts, a Hallmark movie, and now an animated Christmas film.

The movie, Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, arrives straight to DVD and On Demand next week, and features a host of Carey holiday favorites. But, as the biggest Carey holiday heads would hope, the release will also offer up a brand new Christmas tune, titled “Lil Snowman.” The song isn’t available yet for spins, but according to the press release, it “carries chilly and catchy verses before delivering a warm and wonderful chorus, stirring up a blizzard of fun in the process.” So, it sounds pretty great.

If you aren’t into watching films, Carey is also offering up Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You as a soundtrack album. The OST will be released on Friday by Epic Records, and includes a trio of established Carey Christmas classics, along with instrumental themes and a version of the title song performed by the film’s star, Breanna Yde.

Check out the tracklist for Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You below.

1. Breanna Yde – “All I Want for Christmas Is You”
2. Mariah Carey – “Lil Snowman”
3. Mariah Carey – “Christmas Time Is In The Air Again”
4. Isaac Ryan Brown – “Wild & Crazy Christmas”
5. Mariah Carey – “Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)”
6. Mariah Carey – “All I Want For Christmas Is You”
7. Richard Evans, Matthew Gerrard, & Marco Luciani – “Mariah’s Christmas Theme”
8. Richard Evans, Matthew Gerrard, & Marco Luciani – “Jack’s Suite”
9. Richard Evans, Matthew Gerrard, & Marco Luciani – “Mariah and Jack Medley”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mariah Carey#Christmas
TAGSChristmasMARIAH CAREYMARIAH CAREY'S ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP