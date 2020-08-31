Mariah Carey’s upcoming memoir, The Meaning Of Mariah Carey, is set to drop in a month, and there has been a bit of drama in the lead-up to it. There were reports that Eminem was concerned about the book given their complicated history, with Us Weekly quoting an “insider” as saying that Eminem was “stressed out” that Carey might speak ill about him in an intimate sense.

Fans of both artists are surely curious about what will be said about Em, but it actually looks like he won’t be mentioned at all.

A new Vulture profile on Carey indicates that Eminem isn’t mentioned in the book, as the piece reads, “It’s 300-plus meaning-packed pages, and, yes, what she didn’t include has meaning too. Eminem, who was reportedly ‘stressed’ over what Carey might say about their rumored 2001 fling, doesn’t have to worry.” The story goes on to quote Carey as saying, “There’s some songs that I can sing in response to that, but I will not do it.” She continued “with a roll of her head,” “If somebody or something didn’t pertain to the actual meaning of Mariah Carey, as is the title, then they aren’t in the book.”

Read the full feature here, and check out our recap of Carey and Eminem’s past here.