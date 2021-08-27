Getty Image
Marilyn Manson Made An Appearance At Kanye West’s Third ‘Donda’ Listening Event While Under Investigation For Abuse

After spending the last three years complaining about being “canceled” for his association with Donald Trump, Kanye West has apparently learned the wrong lessons from his ordeal; or maybe he just really enjoys flaunting his questionable associations for attention. During the third listening event for his upcoming album Donda, Kanye was joined by a surprise guest: Alt-metal icon and current social pariah Marilyn Manson, who is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department for accusations of domestic abuse.

Kanye played the newest version of Donda from the steps of a replica of his childhood home, which was built on the field of the Soldier Field stadium in his hometown Chicago and styled as a church. While the borderline sacrilegious imagery is old hat for both artists, who’ve both enjoyed provoking the Christian establishment since their careers began nearly 25 years ago, fans didn’t enjoy seeing Kanye connect himself to someone accused of sexual assault during an event ostensibly meant to honor his late mother, Donda West. A number of fans on Twitter noted the discrepancy, which was exacerbated by his choice to play a new version of “Jail” that replaced Jay-Z’s verse with one from DaBaby — who himself has been under fire for making homophobic comments onstage during Rolling Loud.

If Kanye’s goal was to get people talking, well, mission accomplished. If it was to endear himself to the fans he’s alienated over the years with his antics, I don’t think he should hold his breath. Check out more responses below.

