After spending the last three years complaining about being “canceled” for his association with Donald Trump, Kanye West has apparently learned the wrong lessons from his ordeal; or maybe he just really enjoys flaunting his questionable associations for attention. During the third listening event for his upcoming album Donda, Kanye was joined by a surprise guest: Alt-metal icon and current social pariah Marilyn Manson, who is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department for accusations of domestic abuse.

Kanye played the newest version of Donda from the steps of a replica of his childhood home, which was built on the field of the Soldier Field stadium in his hometown Chicago and styled as a church. While the borderline sacrilegious imagery is old hat for both artists, who’ve both enjoyed provoking the Christian establishment since their careers began nearly 25 years ago, fans didn’t enjoy seeing Kanye connect himself to someone accused of sexual assault during an event ostensibly meant to honor his late mother, Donda West. A number of fans on Twitter noted the discrepancy, which was exacerbated by his choice to play a new version of “Jail” that replaced Jay-Z’s verse with one from DaBaby — who himself has been under fire for making homophobic comments onstage during Rolling Loud.

Marilyn Manson? Kanye what are you doing my dude? #DONDA pic.twitter.com/ealVYzc0q5 — Gilroy (@GilroysWorld) August 27, 2021

NO SERIOUSLY SOMEONE EXPLAIN TO ME WHY MARILYN MANSON IS STANDING NEXT TO KANYE IN THIS LISTENING PARTY pic.twitter.com/Deym8MBdSL — hazel (@hazelpoppin) August 27, 2021

Kanye putting Marilyn Manson and DaBaby on the same stage #DONDA pic.twitter.com/f8iIX5seM2 — TF (@TF_898) August 27, 2021

cutting a jay-z verse for dababy and bringing out marilyn manson(?) out to just stand there is so fucking weird why does he do this pic.twitter.com/uopGGpHTqD — wade (@sewershroom) August 27, 2021

If Kanye’s goal was to get people talking, well, mission accomplished. If it was to endear himself to the fans he’s alienated over the years with his antics, I don’t think he should hold his breath. Check out more responses below.

Ye got DaBaby and Marilyn Manson on the porch. R Kelly finna bust through the door like the Kool-Aid just like this pic.twitter.com/y6DB2vkP82 — ƬY 🔦 (@BurbzA) August 27, 2021

I’m sorry but Marilyn Manson looks like Trump dressed in goth — Dissect Podcast (@dissectpodcast) August 27, 2021

send this nigga Marilyn Manson home pic.twitter.com/hi3l23kLh4 — Abdi 👽 (@Abdiysl20) August 27, 2021