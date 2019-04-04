Getty Image

Marina (fka Marina And The Diamonds) has surprise released the first half of her album Love And Fear. The full record, which is due out April 26 via Atlantic, is a true double album — two halves that Marina intends for fans to listen to separately.

I created “LOVE + FEAR” as 2 separate records to be listened to individually. I'm releasing “LOVE” today so you can listen to it in full before we move onto “FEAR”. Enjoy it here! https://t.co/YpTI1FDYmS pic.twitter.com/IaZ4YcXSkw — MARINA (@MarinaDiamandis) April 4, 2019

With Love out today, listeners have a full three weeks to digest the new songs before Fear is released on the 26th. Love features all four of the singles Marina has released from the album so far — “Orange Trees,” “Superstar,” “Handmade Heaven,” and “Baby” — along with four brand new tracks.

“There are only two emotions: Love and Fear. All positive emotions come from love, all negative emotions from fear. We cannot feel these two emotions together, at exactly the same time. They're opposites" – Elisabeth Kübler-Ross — MARINA (@MarinaDiamandis) April 4, 2019

The singer shared a quote from psychiatrist Elisabeth Kubler-Ross that clarifies her decision to release the first half of the album a few weeks early: “There are only two emotions: Love and Fear. All positive emotions come from love, all negative emotions from fear. We cannot feel these two emotions together, at exactly the same time. They’re opposites.” Three extra weeks to “feel” Love before the second half of the album means that fans can digest and engage with them separately, fully immersing in one emotion before moving to the other.

One of the things I struggled with in the past was letting fear get in the way of love. Love scared me so much. ( Um… remember “Electra Heart”?!). This record is a result of working through that. — MARINA (@MarinaDiamandis) April 4, 2019

A lot of us think of love as positive and fear as negative but the truth is there are positives found within fear and negatives found in love. — MARINA (@MarinaDiamandis) April 4, 2019

You can listen to Love below, ahead of the release of the full double album April 26.

