Marina (fka Marina And The Diamonds) has surprise released the first half of her album Love And Fear. The full record, which is due out April 26 via Atlantic, is a true double album — two halves that Marina intends for fans to listen to separately.
With Love out today, listeners have a full three weeks to digest the new songs before Fear is released on the 26th. Love features all four of the singles Marina has released from the album so far — “Orange Trees,” “Superstar,” “Handmade Heaven,” and “Baby” — along with four brand new tracks.
The singer shared a quote from psychiatrist Elisabeth Kubler-Ross that clarifies her decision to release the first half of the album a few weeks early: “There are only two emotions: Love and Fear. All positive emotions come from love, all negative emotions from fear. We cannot feel these two emotions together, at exactly the same time. They’re opposites.” Three extra weeks to “feel” Love before the second half of the album means that fans can digest and engage with them separately, fully immersing in one emotion before moving to the other.
You can listen to Love below, ahead of the release of the full double album April 26.
