Marina Wonders What It’s Like ‘To Be Human’ In A Powerful, Political New Video

04.08.19 1 hour ago

Welsh singer-songwriter Marina surprise dropped the first half of her new double album Love And Fear last Friday. The full record, which comes out April 26 via Atlantic, will explore the paradoxical experiences of (you guessed it) love and fear. The songs on Love are more hopeful and positive than most of Marina’s previous releases, but just because she’s exploring happier emotions doesn’t mean she’s lost her contemplative, honest songwriting style.

“To Be Human” is one of the record’s best tracks, and Marina has released a stunning video to match the song. Standing in a background of greenery, Marina sings about far-flung locations and beautiful cities she’s seen, and the one thing that unites them all — the human beings who live there.

In a video posted to her Twitter, the singer explained the song’s powerful message. “In our political climate we are constantly being made to see other people as ‘other,'” Marina said. “If you’re from a different culture, you’re seen as different and potentially dangerous and I really hate that. I really think that’s a sad way to see humanity. So I wrote this song really thinking about that and for that reason it really forms a core part of the record.”

Watch the video for “To Be Human” above.

Marina is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Love
TAGSLOVElove and fearmarinaMarina And The Diamondsto be human
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.08.19 2 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP