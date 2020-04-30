With so much streaming content coming to services like YouTube and Instagram during The Great Lockdown Of 2020, it was only a matter of time until the artists and entertainers creating the content would start to stretch the definitions and limits of the form. Superproducer Mark Ronson will be making a go of it tomorrow, as he presents his “video mixtape” Love Lockdown with a plethora of special guests on YouTube. Ronson promoted his stream with a visually arresting trailer on Instagram.

While the video doesn’t make clear exactly what a “video mixtape” is, it certainly looks to be either a concert or a full-length musical project with a visual component. A number of high-profile artists make appearances in the video (and presumably on the “mixtape”), including DJs A-Trak, Afro B, D-Nice, Disclosure, Jax Jones, Lil Jon, and Peggy Gou. Singers from across the pop spectrum will appear as well, from Black Madonna to Troye Sivan, including Christine And The Queens, Lykke Li, Mabel, Miley Cyrus, and Robyn. Even Darryl Hall(!) is listed as a guest, as well as Jeff Bhasker, Miike Snow, and Tame Impala. Whether it’s a concert, a project or something new, there’s one sure thing about Love Lockdown: It’s completely stacked.

We’ll all get a chance to watch and listen Friday, May 1 at 3pm PST / 11pm BST on YouTube.