Mark Ronson Delivers His Star-Studded ‘Love Lockdown’ Video Mixtape

While Instagram has attracted a lot of attention, many other platforms have also seen an increase in streaming activity. YouTube and Twitch have become the home for a number of musicians and DJs alike to showcase their talents mid-quarantine. Mark Ronson went to the former to share his star-studded Love Lockdown “video mixtape.”

Ronson recruited a laundry list of well-known talents to appear in a 90-minute mixtape, including DJs A-Trak, Afro B, D-Nice, Disclosure, Jax Jones, Lil Jon, and Peggy Gou. Notable pop stars like Troye Sivan, Miley Cyrus, Robyn, Dua Lipa and Tame Impala also made appearances. Ronson revealed that the Love Lockdown video mixtape was a collaborative effort to “create something joyful and special and give us all the opportunity to #stayhome but still dance together.” For the next 90 minutes, Ronson was joined by some of his favorite artists as they delivered homemade performances of big songs from their catalogs.

Ronson also revealed that the Love Lockdown video mixtape was a way to help Google and YouTube hit their $7.5 million target goal for the World Health Organization. For every $1 donated, Google will donate $2 — up to $5 million total — towards the fundraiser running on Google and YouTube through June 30th. The fundraiser will benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO through the UN Foundation.

You can watch the Love Lockdown video mixtape above.