Quality Control’s Marlo Is Dead At 27 After A Shooting In Atlanta

Adding onto an already painful year in the hip-hop community, news broke late Saturday night that 27-year-old Quality Control rapper Marlo was shot and killed in Atlanta. XXL reported that the rapper was driving on Atlanta’s I-285 was he shot.

Signed to Quality Control in late 2017, Marlo was also known as Lil Baby’s right-hand man. The two rappers released their joint project, 2 The Hard Way in October 2017. The project gave Marlo some of his most popular songs, including the title track and the Pnb Rock-featured “Whatchu Gon Do.” Following the joint project with Lil Baby, Marlo would release four more projects including 2018’s 9th Ward God and The Real 1 and 2020’s 1st & 3rd. He was also featured on both volumes of Quality Control’s Control The Streets.

Rest In Peace Marlo……damn💔 — CITYGIRL🌃 (@ThegirlJT) July 12, 2020

Fellow Quality Control artists took to Twitter to pay their respects to Marlo. Lil Yachty shared a post from a fellow Atlanta rapper with a caption that read, “We just did a song a 4 this morning smh rip brother.” One-half of the City Girls duo, JT, also commented on Marlo’s passing saying, “Rest In Peace Marlo……damn,” in a post to Twitter.

Dawg ….. mannnnn …. Atlanta is on some Shit right now man RIP MARLO !! This shit is crazy — RESTING RICH FACE (@REESElaflare) July 12, 2020

RIP Marlo smh 2 the hard way was our shit on tour — RUSS (@russdiemon) July 12, 2020

Many other artists paid their respects to Marlo in social media posts of their own including Reese LaFlare, who called his death “crazy,” and Russ who remember Marlo and Lil Baby’s 2017 project 2 The Hard Way and how it played a big part on tour for him.

View other comments and posts from artists in the industry below.

Damn bro not marlo it wasn’t yo time to go brudda damn plz say it ain’t true — WeGotLondonOnDaTrack (@LondonOnDaTrack) July 12, 2020