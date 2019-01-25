Nickelodeon

There is a petition that aims to have the song “Sweet Victory,” from the famous “Band Geeks” episode of SpongeBob SquarePants, played during halftime of this year’s Super Bowl. The Change.org petition was created following the death of SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg late last year, and earlier this month, it reached over one million signatures. It’s currently at about 1.1 million. On the surface, the petition would seem to be nothing more than a fun viral moment that was good for a quick laugh. However, it looks like it might actually make something happen.

On January 13, Maroon 5 posted a teaser video for their Super Bowl performance, but SpongeBob fans have recently started to notice that the video includes a brief clip of SpongeBob, about 32 seconds into the minute-long video. This is by no means a confirmation of any sort, and it could simply be the band feeding into an internet meme. At the very least, though, it’s fun to think about the possibility that SpongeBob and/or “Sweet Victory” could somehow be involved in the halftime show.