After years of delivering impressive guest features and solo singles, Los Angeles singer Joyce Wrice has finally graced the world with her debut album. Overgrown arrives with a digestible 14 songs and one of its bright spots comes on a track with Masego. Entitled, “Must Be Nice,” the singers play the role of two lovers who continue to engage in intimate moments despite the fact that their official relationship is a thing of the past. Wrice calls for space in order to “get over you,” while Masego hopes their fling lasts another day as he fears that once it ends, there’ll be no turning back.

Overgrown holds the potential to be one of this year’s better R&B projects thanks to the talent that surrounds Wrice. Throughout the 40-minute effort, listeners will catch guest appearances from Lucky Daye, Freddie Gibbs (“On One“), Westside Gunn, Kaytranada, Devin Morrison, Mndsgn, and Umi. She previously worked with Westside on “French Toast” from his 2020 album, Pray For Paris, while her last collaboration with Morrison arrived on “With You” off his 2018 album, Bussin.

As for Masego, he’s been fairly quiet since he dropped his own debut album, Lady Lady in 2018, but he reappeared at the end of last year to deliver his Studying Abroad EP which is highlighted by his “Mystery Lady” single with Don Toliver.

Overgrown is out now. Get it here.