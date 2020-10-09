The 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards are a little over two weeks away and while fans will have to wait till then to learn if their favorite acts go home with an award, the award show has already announced one winner for the upcoming award show. Master P will receive the I Am Hip-Hop Award at the BET Hip-Hop Awards on October 27.

The award comes after the network debuted the No Limit Chronicles docuseries earlier this year, one that looked back at the rise of Master P’s No Limit Records. Upon receiving the award, Master P joins Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Rakim, LL Cool J, and Lil Kim as names who have won the honor in the past.

There is truly no limit to his success… The 2020 “I Am Hip Hop” Award recipient is @MasterPMiller! 🏆 Celebrate his legacy with us at the #HipHopAwards TUES, OCT 27 9/8c on @BET! pic.twitter.com/QtG3pkPwxq — #HipHopAwards (@HipHopAwards) October 8, 2020

The news comes just a little over a month after Master P shedded light on his “Uncle P’s Louisiana Seasoned” food line, one he claims he created in order to have a food company for Black people by Black people that would also give back to the Black community with each purchase.

“When you look at Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben, a lot of those products are mockeries of African-American people and couldn’t even feed our communities,” Master P said in an interview with CNN. “With Uncle P, the more we make, the more we give. And the only way to give is by owning these products.”

As for the 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards, the show will be hosted by The 85 South Show’s DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean while Lil Baby, Big Sean, City Girls, 2 Chainz, Burna Boy, Gucci Mane, Jhene Aiko, Mulatto, and more will perform at the show.