Master P is a rapper, producer, actor, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, but he can now add one more qualifier to his title: Doctor. In order to recognize all of Master P’s accomplishments, Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University has awarded him an honorary doctorate degree.

Master P received the degree on stage over the weekend to a crowd of over 400 graduates from Lincoln University. “I guess I got to change my name to, Dr. P. Miller,” he wrote alongside a video of him receiving the honor. “From the projects to getting a Doctoral degree from @lincolnuniversityofpa Don’t be afraid to change, grow and educate yourself. I did it ! You can do it. #GODISGOOD #Nevertoolate #hbcu #NoLimit There is NO limit to your dreams.” The clip shows the crowd erupting in applause and Master P offering up some of his wisdom to recent graduates.

Ahead of being given a doctorate degree, Master P has been working on a number of entrepreneurial endeavors. Earlier this year, Master P announced plans to launch a Black-owned supercar company under the brand name Trion Supercars. The line of cars is made in partnership with Richard Patterson, a former engineer at Tesla, and the company’s first design was unveiled in January.

Watch Master P accept his honorary doctorate degree from Lincoln University above.