The latest video from Meek Mill’s new album Expensive Pain is “Angels (RIP Lil Snupe),” a heartfelt ode to the Philadelphia rapper whose career Meek Mill was helping to shepherd when he was shot and killed in June of 2013. Over a moody beat produced by Dougie, Meek reminisces on his lost friend and expresses his regrets. “When Snupe died, I was high, sh*t, I ain’t get to feel it,” he admits. Later he feels the paranoia from losing friends to the streets: “I can’t trust nobody, I can’t even invite nobody over.”

Meek’s album, which he released last week, to a warm reception from fans including Drake. The album, which featured appearances from A$AP Ferg, Brent Faiyaz, Giggs, Kehlani, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, Vory, and Young Thug, was preceded by the videos for “Blue Notes 2” and “Sharing Locations” and accompanied by videos for the album’s “Intro” and “On My Soul.” Earlier this week, Meek also dropped the video for the title track.

Watch Meek Mill’s “Angels (RIP Lil Snupe)” video above.

Expensive Pain is out now via Atlantic Records and Maybach Music Group. You can stream it here.

