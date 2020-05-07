Meek Mill Enthusiastically Welcomes A Newborn Son On His Birthday

Late last December, Meek Mill’s then-rumored girlfriend Milan Harris announced her pregnancy when she debuted her baby bump at her own fashion show. The reveal ignited further speculation over Meek and Harris’ relationship, which would mean that Meek was going to be a father for the second time around. Meek finally put the theories to rest when he announced that Harris gave birth to their baby Wednesday night. Moreover, the rapper’s newborn son now shares his same birthday.

Meek made the announcement on Twitter, writing that Harris had given birth to their son on the same day as his birthday. “Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday!” he wrote.

Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ❤️ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

Thanks for all the birthday love ❤️👌🏾 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

Meek’s exciting announcement arrives after months of advocating for prisoners amid the coronavirus. A longtime champion of prison reform, Meek and his nonprofit organization recently launched the S.A.F.E.R. Plan. The plan outlines how correctional facilities should safely prevent the virus’ spread among its inmates. Meek and Jay-Z’s REFORM Alliance also announced their plan to donate a large number of protective masks to prisons. The duo’s organization is working to donate a whopping 100,000 masks to various prisons around the country.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.