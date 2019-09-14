Meek Mill Donates Backpacks And Supplies To Children At His Former Elementary School

Meek Mill continues his philanthropic streak by showing love for his city. Fresh off his partnership with Puma where he re-vamped a basketball court in his former Philadelphia neighborhood, the rapper visited his past elementary school to surprise the children. Meek took the auditorium stage during an assembly at James G. Blaine elementary to donate several backpacks and school supplies, giving an inspiring speech to the children and making sure each one of them, over 500, had a backpack of their own. He also donated more than 30 packs of classroom supplies to teachers.

Meek posted a video of his heartwarming speech to the elementary school children. “Got together with @puma to surprise students at James G. Blaine school. Every student at the school received a backpack and supplies,” he wrote in the caption.

The children cheered as Meek walked on stage. In an inspiring speech, he said he was showing his love and appreciation for his old school. “I wanted to stop here today, my elementary school that I grew up at… I just wanted to back and show my love and appreciation to my neighborhood,” he said. “I want to give a shoutout to Puma for collaborating with me on school supplies and book bags… I came here to give the kids a message: Continue to chase your dreams.”

