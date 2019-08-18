Getty Image

Meek Mill has been giving back to the community. The rapper and ex-convict-turned-philanthropist has been taking part in renovation projects in his hometown of Philadelphia, and this weekend he cut the ribbon during the unveiling of the city’s new basketball courts.

Meek joined community members and fans to celebrate the official re-opening of the Strawberry Mansion Legacy Courts in North Philadelphia. The newly renovated aqua and teal basketball court features a Dream Chasers logo, paying homage to Meek Mill’s record label. The words “preserving our past, investing in our future” are embossed at either end of the courts as a reminder of the motivation behind the renovations.

“Redid some basketball courts in my hood today,” Meek wrote on Instagram before giving credit to Puma.

Unveiling of Legacy Courts in North Philly – renovated, reconstructed, and redesigned by @puma, @dreamchasers, and @meekmill. pic.twitter.com/WVZ07KufxK — DREAM CHASERS RECORDS (@DreamChasers) August 17, 2019

The rapper briefly spoke before the crowd, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Let’s keep this short. It’s hot out here,” he said. Meek cut the ribbon and made his way to the court to shoot some hoops with his sons. Meek’s mother, Kathy Williams, attended the ceremony and described how nostalgic the event was. “We used to live right across the street over there. He used to play on these courts when he was really small,” she said about a young Meek. “I used to tell him to never laugh at someone who is having an unfortunate time, because we’ll never know when we might have something unfortunate.”

On top of giving back to his community, Meek Mill recently released the Amazon Original documentary series Free Meek. Free Meek tells his conviction story and highlights the injustice of America’s prison systems. The series examines the flaws of the probation system, which caused Meek to return to prison years after his original sentence was expired.

