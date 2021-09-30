This Friday, Meek Mill is set to drop his fifth studio album, Expensive Pain, after a tidy rollout that included both a slick new single with fellow Philadelphian Lil Uzi Vert, “Blue Notes 2,” and some questionable cover art. Today, he’s shared the star-studded tracklist via an Instagram post of the handwritten track titles and features. Scribbled on plain lined paper with multiple differently colored markers, even the tracklist appears to reflect the new “artistic” direction the album appears to be taking.

Along with the aforementioned Uzi Vert, guests on the album include A$AP Ferg, Brent Faiyaz, British rapper Giggs, Kehlani, Lil Baby & Lil Durk (on the previously released “Sharing Locations“), Moneybagg Yo, newcomer Vory, and Young Thug. Also included is the track “Angels,” which appears to be a loving tribute to Meek’s Dreamers artist Lil Snupe and his friend Nipsey Hussle. Meanwhile, it appears “Flamerz Flow” and “War Stories” will not appear on the album — at least not this version. Looking at the trend in releases over the past 18 months, we can likely expect them to pop up on the inevitable deluxe.

Expensive Pain is due 10/1 via Atlantic Records.

