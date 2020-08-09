Back in December 2018, Juelz Santana was sentenced to 27 months in prison following a March 2019 incident at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport where a loaded handgun and nonprescription oxycodone pills were found in his carry-on bag. After the discovery, the rapper was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft. Completing 19 months of his prison sentence, the Dipset rapper was freed last week and according to a report from TMZ, he owes Meek Mill a big thank you.

Sources told TMZ that Mill wanted to ensure Santana’s early release request was filed correctly and that the entire process was followed in the best manner. To make sure this happened, the Philly rapper connected Santana’s wife, Kimbella, with a lawyer who made sure the entire process was smooth-sailing. As a result, Santana was able to come home early and steer clear from serving any time at a halfway house, seeing that most are closed because of the pandemic. He is now on supervised release and must submit to a drug test within 15 days of his release.

In other news, Santana has also committed to giving back to inmates by working with non-profits who aim to overturn sentences for wrongfully convicted inmates. He also aims to create a platform to share the music and movies written by inmates during their sentences.

(via TMZ)

