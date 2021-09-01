Philadelphian rappers Lil Uzi Vert and Meek Mill join forces to pop wheelies and flash cash in the video for their gritty new collaboration, “Blue Notes 2.” The latest addition to Meek’s growing collection of stylish collaborations over the past several weeks, the “Blue Notes 2” video taps into one of Philly’s favorite pastimes, with the two rappers and their cohorts racing ATVs through the streets at night while being trailed by a helicopter spotlight. The beat, produced by brothers Nick Papz and ​Xander, lays a moody, noodling guitar over roaring drums to reflect the gritty feel of the Philly rappers’ boastful, rapid-fire verses.

“Blue Notes 2” follows Meek’s prior releases “War Stories” and “Sharing Locations” with Lil Baby and Lil Durk, building momentum on his long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s Championships. In the interim, he’s complained about blogs only covering the “goofy sh*t” he does, so this string of releases may go a long way toward ensuring the focus returns to his music rather than the antics that have seemingly pursued him in the last couple of years.

Watch Meek Mill’s “Blue Notes 2” video featuring Lil Uzi Vert above.

