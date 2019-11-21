Music

Meek Mill And Michael Rubin Detail Their Plan To Donate Millions To Philadelphia Schools

Thursday, Philadelphia Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin appeared on The Breakfast Club, where he made a $100,000 donation to the radio show’s #Change4Change initiative. However, Rubin also announced an expensive plan he has with his buddy Meek Mill.

In the clip above, Rubin breaks down his plan with Meek at roughly the 1:45 mark.

“We care about education a lot,” Rubin says. “I don’t know if you guys saw, Meek and I have been talking a lot about education. We’re actually gonna commit, between Meek and I in Pennsylvania, millions of dollars to Pennsylvania schools this year.”

Almost three weeks ago, Meek foreshadowed the announcement with a then-cryptic tweet.

“Since they got like 30 abandoned schools in Philly can we buy one and build a super school in our own neighborhood,” Meek said.

As of Thursday, Meek hasn’t publicly commented on his plan to donate with Rubin. We’ll have more news on this story as it develops.

Recently, Meek said that his next album *could* drop before the end of the decade. The Philadelphia native also recently broke down his top five favorite rappers during his latest fan-favorite #AskMeek session on Twitter.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Topics: #Meek Mill, #Philadelphia 76ers

