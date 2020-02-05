Meek Mill And Nicki Minaj Trade Insults And Abuse Accusations Over Their Breakup On Twitter

A new wrinkle has emerged in the continued friction between rapper exes Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill, who reportedly got into a fight at the end of January when they wound up at the same Hollywood store. In the wake of the shenanigans, Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty reported that Meek was the cause of the altercation, but now Meek is not only defending himself, but he’s also digging up dirt on his former flame. Meanwhile, Nicki is taking her accusations even further, claiming that Meek was violent toward her and other women while they were together.

“Nigga been tweeting bout my man for a year now,” Nicki tsked. “Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My n****, move on. I know ya btch embarrassed. Sh*tted yaself in that store when u got pressed tho.” She then retweeted a few of her Barbz’s barbs for Meek as they agreed with her and insulted Meek. The next shot involved allegations of abuse: “You beat your own sister and taped it,” she said. “Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on.”

Apparently feeling discontented by the rumors now circulating, Meek took his own grievances to Twitter, where he accused Nicki of being “willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person.” He didn’t stop there there though. He insisted that Nicki “been knew your brother was raping that little girl,” citing that knowledge as “why I got away from you!”

Meek blames the reports coming out of Nicki’s circle as an attempt to assassinate his character. “The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women,” he wrote. However, he also challenged Nicki to “talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer.” He accused her of trying to instigate the situation between Meek and Kenneth but refuses to take the bait. “You want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t.”

He indicted Nicki with one last shot, writing: “Surrounded by rapist talking what? stop playing you picked a great time to be saying I ever put my hands on you … you full of hate and the whole industry know you full of hate… and ya bag getting low so you wanna destroy me.”

Meanwhile, Nicki had even more accusations for Meek, including one of being extorted by Meek’s mother over charges against him. “Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so ppl can dislike me,” she tutted. ‘You can never stand on your own. You won’t tell ppl the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away tho. U was around. U know. See u soon.”

The situation seems to still be bubbling as of press time. Stay tuned for more updates.

