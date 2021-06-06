Back in April, Megan Thee Stallion announced a hiatus — which appeared to be more of a social media break than a retreat from the public eye — in a post to Twitter. A digital readout that was posted to her social media pages read, “Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next.” It added, “In her absence; mgmt will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach. [[Thee Hotties]] lead a brave //RESISTANCE in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain!”

Well, after two months, it seems like the Houston rapper is ready to make her return.

TINA SNOW IS BACK ❄️ pic.twitter.com/lPfodxECby — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 6, 2021

In another cryptic post to social media, Megan shared a video with the caption, “TINA SNOW IS BACK [snowflake emoij].” Tina Snow is one of the rapper’s alter egos, a persona that sparked the Houston native’s mainstream breakout back in 2018 with her Tina Snow EP that housed highlight records like “Big Ol Freak” and “Freak Nasty.” The video itself shows Megan in a healing chamber of sorts with a display screen that shows attributes which include “body,” “mental health,” “bars,” “knees,” and “Tina Show” all at a level of 100%.

It’s good to see that Megan is ready to make her return, but we’ll have to wait and see what the Houston native will deliver first to fans. You can check out the Tina Snow post above.

