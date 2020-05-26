A couple weeks ago, it was a tight race for which song would top the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj’s “Say So” ultimately triumphed over Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce’s “Savage” remix, which placed at No. 2. Now, though, after an extended holiday weekend, the new Hot 100 is out, and on the May 30-dated chart, “Savage” has at last climbed its way to No. 1.

“Savage” is now Megan’s first No. 1 song, and Beyonce’s seventh chart-topper as a solo artist. This one represents a significant milestone for Beyonce: She now joins Mariah Carey as the only artists with solo No. 1 songs in the 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s. Additionally, if you count Beyonce’s singles as part of Destiny’s Child, she and Carey are now both the only artists with chart-topping songs in the ’90s, ’00s,’ ’10s, and ’20s.

Megan shared an excited reaction to the news, writing on Instagram, “HOTTIES WE ARE NUMBER 1 ON THE HOT 100 FOR THEE FIRST TIME EVERRRR [fire emojis] WE F*CKING DID IT [crying emojis] thank you god [praying emojis] this is our first but it damn sure won’t be our last ! I love y’all so much [blue heart emojis] HOUSTON WE GOT ONE.”

Megan also recently spoke about crying when she first heard Beyonce’s “Savage” remix, saying, “I know that they say manifest it, but b*tch: that’s a real thing! That is a real thing. Manifestation is a real word. I ain’t know that! […] I just really can’t believe it. I heard it for the first time and I called my grandma, and I was like in f*cking shambles. I was really crying, I was like, ‘I really got a f*cking song with Beyonce.'”