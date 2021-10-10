Megan Thee Stallion has extreme pride in her hometown of Houston as well as her home state of Texas, so it’s no surprise that the rapper is extremely vocal about the state’s controversial abortion bill. The law prohibits women who are more than six weeks pregnant from getting the procedure, and after the bill was upheld and reinstated by an appeals court, Megan Thee Stallion used her performance at the Austin City Limits festival over the weekend to speak out against the it and show support for her fellow Texans.

“This middle finger is also to these muthaf*ckin’ men that want to tell us what the f*ck to do with our body,” she told the ACL festival crowd according to local news station KXAN. “Cuz how the f*ck you gonna tell me what to do with my muthaf*ckin’ body? Drop that sh*t.”

The rapper doubled down on her stance against the bill in an Instagram post afterward. “Y’all know I’m a Texas girl and we deserve better!” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Politicians want to cut off abortion access and control our bodies, lives, and futures — I’m speaking up.”’

This comes after Megan was surprised by Miley Cyrus during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits festival. As the rapper performed on stage, Cyrus joined Megan to show off a few dance moves before returning backstage.

You can view her Instagram post above.

