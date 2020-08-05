Megan Thee Stallion is the subject of a new Variety profile, and in it, she discusses a theme of her upcoming music.

The article notes, “If things go according to plan, [Megan’s upcoming Cardi B collaboration “Wap.”] will be followed by Megan’s album, which she promises will have lyrics addressing the Black Lives Matter movement, something she hasn’t yet done explicitly in her music.” Megan then explained why, saying, “I feel like everything that’s going on right now, if it hasn’t moved you to speak out or try to make some type of difference, then something might be slightly wrong with you. Even though I haven’t already come out with a song with that messaging, I definitely plan on it.”

Megan @TheeStallion looks incredible on the cover on @Variety’s ‘Power of Young Hollywood’ issue. 📸: Orin Fleurimont pic.twitter.com/4ujIgwiy5c — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 5, 2020

She also discussed how personable Beyonce was when she first met her at a New Year’s Eve party last year, saying, “In the first five minutes of the conversation, I felt like I’ve been knowing her all my life. She treated me like family, and now I feel like I am family. We talk all the time.”

Being friendly with Beyonce is one perk of fame, but Megan noted a downside of widespread notoriety, saying, “The only thing I don’t like about having all eyes on you at all times is not all eyes are good eyes. I still want to be able to walk into Walmart and buy dog food. I still want to party in the club and nobody’s recording me and no super-judgey internet police are going, ‘Shame!’ But all that comes with it, and you have to be prepared for people to be in your business, 24/7.”

Nicki Minaj also offered a quote about Megan, admiring her dedication to her education: “One of my favorite things about Meg is her desire to further her education. It’s so important for women to feel inspired to achieve goals outside of social media, where the focus is usually placed on their bodies or who they’re dating at the time. Women are more than just baby mamas, and we can continue to prove that by being goal oriented, bettering ourselves and being independent. Megan is the perfect example that we can have fun and be smart at the same time.”

Read the full feature here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.