Next month, Megan Thee Stallion will celebrate the one-year anniversary of her debut album Good News. It’s a project that was received well by fans and critics and that eventually attained Platinum-selling status as well. The rapper is actively working on her next body of work, but before that’s delivered to the world Megan announced Something For Thee Hotties. In a post to her social media pages, the rapper revealed that the upcoming release is comprised of “freestyles thee hotties have been asking for and a few unreleased songs from THEE ARCHIVES.”

The Houston native also confirmed the project would arrive next week on October 29. Some of the freestyles that could appear on the project include those that she’s released this year. “Tuned In,” “Out Of Town,” and “Southside Forever” are just some that fans expect to hear on the project.

The announcement comes after Megan and her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine shared adorable pictures and videos on social media to celebrate one year of dating. She also teamed up with Popeyes to release her own Hottie Sauce as we all some merchandise for her supporters.

You can view her announcement in the tweet above.

Something For Thee Hotties is out 10/29 via 1501 Certified Entertainment / 300 Entertainment. Pre-order it here.

