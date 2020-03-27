Megan Thee Stallion explained how her love for Tupac led to the sample that forms the foundation of her hit single “B.I.T.C.H.” in a new interview with Genius. The lead single from her recently released EP Suga samples Tupac’s 1996 song “Ratha Be Ya N****,” which itself samples Bootsy Collins’ 1976 song “I’d Rather Be With You” (as Bootsy’s Rubber Band). You may also know it as the sample behind Childish Gambino’s runaway 2016 hit “Redbone.”

According to her appearance on Genius’ Verified, Megan chose the sample by happenstance — she was listening to the song on a playlist and wondered what a gender-reversed version of it might sound like. Naturally, she decided to be the one to create it. “I super love Tupac,” she gushes. “N****’ is on my playlist, so, I’m just listening to it and I’m like, ‘Hell nah. This would sound good if a girl really flipped it.’”

She also explains why Tupac appeals to her so much. “I really like the way Tupac speaks,” she elaborates. “His cadence. His flow. He’s just very dominant. He just give big talk energy and I just feel like I do the same. When he talking, he just really be talking that shit that I like. I feel like when my hotties listening to me, that’s how they feel.”

Megan first revealed the track in a poolside freestyle on Instagram before rolling out the official release two weeks later. The song formed the foundation of a crowd-pleasing late-night performance but due to her later label troubles, it seemed as though she wouldn’t be able to release a video. Thankfully, a court order allowed her to keep releasing new music — at least temporarily — as she sorted out her contract dispute with 1501 Certified.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion on Verified above.