Megan Thee Stallion dusts her shoulders off on her new single, “B.I.T.C.H.,” which dropped at midnight after Megan originally teased the track as a poolside freestyle on Instagram. The full version of the song, produced by Detroit beat maker Helluva Beats over a sample of Bootsy Collins’ “I’d Rather Be With You,” finds Megan telling a potential lover that she’d rather take the titular insult for herself rather than stress over his attentions.

The sample is a clever callback to hip-hop history to further solidify Megan’s credentials, featuring in a wide-ranging variety of rap hits, from Tupac’s 1996 All Eyez On Me standout “Ratha Be Ya N****” to “I’d Rather Bang Screw” by Megan’s Houston hometown heroes Big Hawk, Big Cease, and Kyle Lee. Megan shows off a deft flow, rattling off a resounding list of reasons for her man-in-the-making to straighten up and fly right, snapping, “It’s 2020, I ain’t finna argue ’bout twerkin’.”

“B.I.T.C.H.” is the first single from Megan’s upcoming follow-up to Fever, which will feature her next career evolution from the Tina Snow character and Hot Girl Meg to “Suga” — which is also rumored to be the project’s title. Thee Stallion has been on an impressive run lately, popping up on soundtracks from Queen And Slim and Birds Of Prey and delivering a fan-favorite Tiny Desk Performance.

Stream “B.I.T.CH.” above.