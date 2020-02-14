Megan Thee Stallion showed off her notorious adamantium knees Thursday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, giving a spirited performance of her new hit “B.I.T.C.H.” and earning a standing ovation from the audience. Utilizing a simple stage setup — a square platform, some stage smoke, and a pair of veiled backup dancers in fedoras — Megan made the most of the moment with a straightforward performance, spitting her way through her rapid fire verses and concluding with her signature squat.

Meg’s working on her followup to last year’s Fever, but that hasn’t meant shying away from the spotlight for studio sessions. Instead, she’s been more visible than ever, dropping noteworthy singles for film soundtracks like Queen & Slim and Birds Of Prey, performing guest verses for Yo Gotti and Phony Ppl, and making fans sweat with a salacious makeout video featuring G-Eazy. However, both she and G-Eazy insist they’re “just friends” as Megan is “24 and single,” and just looking to have a good time.

As far as that album goes, so far, the only confirmed collaboration is one with SZA and Juicy J, which Meg confirmed in a recent interview with Zane Lowe.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion perform “B.I.T.C.H.” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon above.