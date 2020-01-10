Megan Thee Stallion’s New Freestyle Is A Great Taste Of A Promising Year

For the last couple of months, Megan Thee Stallion has been hard at work. Landing a spot on the Queen & Slim soundtrack with “Ride Or Die” back in December, Meg entered 2020 with a live TV performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve. Continuing on she also landed a spot on Moneybagg Yo’s recently released Time Served album as well as a spot on the upcoming soundtrack for DC’s Birds Of Prey alongside Normani with “Diamonds.”

Amidst all her collaborations and work with others, Meg still has time to deliver previews of her own music to fans. Taking to Instagram, Meg hit the pool with a couple of her friends to spit some bars. Getting right to it, she begins the freestyle with, “You wanna play with me you know I’m undefeated / A real Hot Girl, know how to keep a n**** heated,” before joining the ladies behind her for a twerk-off.

Hopefully, we’ll be able to get our hands on a more complete version of this freestyle, with Meg’s next release or her feature on the DJ Khaled-curated Bad Boys For Life soundtrack, which is due for release next week on Friday, January 17, the same day as the film itself.

Watch the quick freestyle below.