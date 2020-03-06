Even with her hotly-anticipated album Suga dropping today, it’s probably fair to say that Megan Thee Stallion’s had a pretty rough week. Fortunately, her alter ego Tina Snow is here to give her a much-needed pep talk in the long-awaited video for Suga‘s lead single, “B.I.T.C.H.”

The video opens with the “two” women sitting side-by-side in a convertible thanks to some nifty camera tricks. Tina tells Meg, “You can’t keep letting muthaf*ckas walk all over you. You don’t need to be playing too nice with everybody.” Meg questions, “But what if I’m not strong enough?” “Who you gon’ listen to?” Tina responds incredulously. “Them or Tina Snow? What you need to do is go in there and show ’em that you that bitch.”

The rest of the clip is occupied by performance scenes, with Megan rapping in various costumes. In one scene, she walks a pair of leashed pit bulls while wearing a full body, snake print unitard while in another, she wears a strappy leather harness in the center of a circle of dancers. Naturally, there’s a lot of twerking, especially toward the end of the video, when Megan contorts herself into various sexy poses in a hot tub.

Watch the video for “B.I.T.C.H.” above.

Suga is out now on 1501 Certified Ent. Get it here.