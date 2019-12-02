Back in October, Megan Thee Stallion and Phony Ppl electrified fans with a band-backed performance at NPR’s Tiny Desk Festival, a spinoff of the public radio company’s popular Tiny Desk Concerts series. Until now, only screen grabs from the live stream have been available online, but today, NPR finally released the full performance, during which Meg held court while performing reworked versions of her hit songs from Fever as well as debuting a new song with a jazzy beat provided by Phony Ppl.

According to NPR, it was the first time Megan performed with a live band in public, showing off her breath control and using her natural charisma to light up the intimate set. Rather than showing off her own twerking skills, she invited fans in attendance to “get ratchet” while she ran through the hit-packed setlist including “Realer,” “Freak Nasty,” “Cash Sh*t,” “Big Ole Freak” “Hot Girl Summer” and “Money Good.”

The performance was a cap to an impressive breakout year which saw Megan go from a relative unknown to a late-night television fixture and symbol of free-spirited independence, with her “hot girl summer” campaign becoming a fan favorite excuse to turn up at any given moment. And although she may have missed out on a Best New Artist Grammy nomination, it’s clear from every viral Stallion moment that such a nomination would be well-deserved and that Megan is already a superstar.

Check out Megan's Tiny Desk performance above.