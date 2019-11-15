Megan Thee Stallion surprised fans Friday morning with a new song and an accompanying video. “Ride Or Die” is a raunchy song featuring VickeeLo, and is part of the Queen And Slim soundtrack, which is out today via Motown.

Directed by Cam Busby, the video was shot in New Orleans, the city where bounce-style music originated, according to a press release, and in Los Angeles. In addition to Thee Stallion and Vickeelo, the Queen And Slim soundtrack includes exclusive songs from Ms. Lauryn Hill, Lil Baby, Vince Staples, 6lack, Mereba, Tiana Major9, Earthgang, Coast Contra, BJ The Chicago Kid, Blood Orange And Syd, Roy Ayers, and Bilal. The soundtrack is officially titled Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack and is 16 songs in length. The Queen And Slim movie will officially hit theaters on November 27.

The “Ride Or Die” video includes vintage verses from Meg, with plenty of twerking from Thee Stallion and her city girls, which can be seen posted in different areas of the city dancing throughout the video. “I’m a ride that d*ck like a stolen car,” she raps. “I got the best p*ssy that you’ve had thus far / Which b*tch you know going hard as me? / I’m a ride or die and I don’t need the keys.”

Stream Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack here.