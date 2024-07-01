Megan Thee Stallion is delivering the heat on and off the microphone. With the “Down Stairs DJ” rapper’s latest album, Megan, out on streaming platforms, fans are joining in on the lyrical flames.

Tonight (June 30) at the 2024 BET Awards, the H-town hottie brought her Hot Girl Summer Tour to Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater.

To open the show, Megan took to the stage with a scorching melody of her latest tracks. As she broke free from her shell (in this case, a mock snake egg), Megan began with “Hiss.” Although, the evening’s host, Taraji P. Henson, promised the evening would be about love, the crowd remembers the origins of the striking.

When the track first dropped, Megan had a lot to get off of her chest against her ex-boyfriend Pardi, frenemy Nicki Minaj, Tory Lanez, and more.

Next up, “Boa,” the follow-up to “Hiss.” Megan was joined by an army of dancers to help shake the stage with a thunderous twerk session. To close out the set, decided to pivot to a newer song, “Where Them Girls At.”

Despite it being a fresh release, online users have already crowned it a fan favorite, and based off the audience’s response it might be true.

Watch a Megan Thee Stallion’s performance above and find the full list of 2024 BET Awards nominees and winners here.