Megan Thee Stallion has achieved a long list of things in her short career and thanks to this year’s Grammy Awards, she can add a special accomplishment to her resume. The Houston rapper and Beyonce became the first women to win in the Best Rap Performance category thanks to their “Savage” collaboration. The song originally appeared on Megan’s Suga project as a solo effort, but shortly after its release, Beyonce hopped on it for a sizzling remix, which helped boost the track to the No. 1 position on the singles chart.

It should be noted that the Best Rap Performance award was created back at the 1989 Grammy Awards, but after the 1990 show, it was split into the Best Rap Solo Performance and Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group categories. It remained this way until 2012 when they were recombined into the Best Rap Performance award after the Grammys reconstructed their categories. Prior to this year’s show, it had only been men who won in the Best Rap Performance category in the 11 years that it was presented at the Grammys.

The Best Rap Performance win is Megan’s first Grammy award. She is also nominated in three other categories including Record Of The Year and Best New Artist. As for Beyonce, the win is the 25th Grammy of her career. The “Black Parade” singer also won in the Best Music Video category for “Brown Skin Girl.” Here’s Meg’s delightful reaction to winning:

