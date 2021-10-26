Now that Megan Thee Stallion‘s got four Grammys to her name, her next accomplishment is set to be a college degree. The rapper has been taking classes at Southern Texas University and this semester, she’s slated to graduate with a degree in health administration. To celebrate her impending degree, Megan added some bling her graduation cap, but it wouldn’t be complete without her signature catchphrase.

The rapper shared photos of her sparkling hat on Instagram, showing that it reads “Real hot girl sh*t” in block letters. “2021 finna graduate collegeeee taking my graduation pics today,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “I can’t wait for y’all to see.” Of course, no look of Megan’s would be complete without a matching set of acrylic nails, which feature TSU’s letters and even a metal tassel.

Previously speaking about her degree in an interview with People last June, Megan said she is inspired to finish her degree not only for herself, but also for her late mother and grandmother. “I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” she said. “She saw me going to school before she passed.” Megan added, “I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed. My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

Check out photos of Megan’s handiwork above.

