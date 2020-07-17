Megan Thee Stallion, who was reportedly shot during an altercation with fellow rapper Tory Lanez after a Hollywood pool party over the weekend, is not here for the jokes at her expense that have arisen in the aftermath of the shooting.

It’s been a few days since it was reported that Tory Lanez was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle on Sunday, but in the days since, the story was revealed in such a piecemeal fashion that it was almost impossible for fans not to speculate. Megan wasn’t particularly fond of seeing her name become water cooler bait as she recovered from gunshot wounds to her foot.

“Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own,” she wrote on Twitter. “It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”

Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 17, 2020

While social media users are quick to speculate and weigh in with jokes, memes, gossip, and rumors in the wake of particularly salacious celebrity news, many often forget that the people at the center of such controversies are human beings themselves, with actual skin in the game. Their pain is often bait for our entertainment, but as Megan pointed out in her impassioned message, it shouldn’t be.

