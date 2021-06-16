Megan Thee Stallion always holds it down for her supporters. Whether it be through her music or comments that stand up for the ladies and their rights, the Houston rapper has never shied away from returning the love and support her fans give her. Another example of this came through an interaction Megan had with a user on Twitter who told the rapper that a friend of hers, who was also a fan of Megan, recently died.

Meg we lost a hottie 😭 our best friend passed away unexpectedly. They absolutely loved you, listening to ur songs was something we did every time we were together. We’re helping their family w funeral costs. We started a gofundme & are halfway there. @theestallion — SelenaChichis (@selenachichis) June 15, 2021

“Meg we lost a hottie [crying emoji] our best friend passed away unexpectedly,” the fan wrote. “They absolutely loved you, listening to ur songs was something we did every time we were together. We’re helping their family w funeral costs. We started a gofundme & are halfway there. @theestallion.” They replied to this tweet with a link to a GoFundMe that looked to raise $16,000 in funeral costs for the late fan.

How much do y’all need? https://t.co/A4tTJRTrMv — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 16, 2021

We need 8k 🥺🥺🥺💜💜💜💜 — SelenaChichis (@selenachichis) June 16, 2021

How much do y’all need? https://t.co/A4tTJRTrMv — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 16, 2021

The rapper caught wind of the tweet and responded, “How much do y’all need?” The fan answered back and said $8,000 was needed to meet the goal. Megan then replied with a screenshot that showed she donated $8,155 to the fan to meet the funeral costs.

The rapper’s random act of kindness comes after she made her return from hiatus with her newest single, “Thot Sh*t.”

You can read the interaction between the fan and the Houston rapper in the tweets above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.