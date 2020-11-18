While Megan The Stallion is currently gearing up for the debut of her album Good News, that’s not all the rapper is releasing this week. On Wednesday, Megan dropped her anticipated Fashion Nova collection — but some fans think the styles are a bit dated.

Megan’s Fashion Nova collection features an array of affordable flared jeans, crop tops, fitted body suits, and curvy dresses in a variety of sizes. “Whether it was because the leg length was too short or the booty area was too tight, there would always be clothes or styles I’d [want to] wear, but just couldn’t find that would fit a tall girl with shape,” she told Teen Vogue about her inspiration for the line. “When everything hugs the right places and complements your natural figure, you can’t help but feel good. That’s what this whole collection is about.”

MY COLLECTION WITH FASHION NOVA IS NOW LIVE 🔥🔥🔥 THIS COLLECTION IS FOR ALLLL BODY TYPES GO RUN IT UP NOW https://t.co/AepKAajgz0 pic.twitter.com/W175gnP3RW — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 18, 2020

While her fans were initially excited about the idea of sporting her collection, many listeners felt the styles fell short of the mark. Some even compared the line to Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s infamous matching denim look from the 2001 AMAs red carpet.

See Megan fans react to the rapper's new Fashion Nova line below

megan the stallion fashionnova line pic.twitter.com/UdDJcLiKLg — Justin Davis [Kobe Bryant Memorial Account] (@OGJOHNNY5) November 18, 2020

Maybe Megan’s album will be better than this collab with fashion nova. pic.twitter.com/CYDOP9WLxD — My name is (@iRUN_DMC) November 18, 2020

megan had one job… make some fashion nova jeans for the tall girl. and she wanna drop this country bumpkin ass shit. — * (@ICEMFCOLD) November 18, 2020

Megan done pissed me off. All I wanted on fashionnova was some regular jeans that were long while making my butt look big 😭 what is this mess on here — Meesh. (@am3sha) November 18, 2020

That Megan thee Stallion collab with Fashion Nova pic.twitter.com/uONhfB8JHy — ❤️ Shayla B❤️ (@BaDDie_ShaY) November 18, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.