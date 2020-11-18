Getty Image
Some Fans Want Megan Thee Stallion’s Fashion Nova Line To Go Back To 2001 Where It Belongs

While Megan The Stallion is currently gearing up for the debut of her album Good News, that’s not all the rapper is releasing this week. On Wednesday, Megan dropped her anticipated Fashion Nova collection — but some fans think the styles are a bit dated.

Megan’s Fashion Nova collection features an array of affordable flared jeans, crop tops, fitted body suits, and curvy dresses in a variety of sizes. “Whether it was because the leg length was too short or the booty area was too tight, there would always be clothes or styles I’d [want to] wear, but just couldn’t find that would fit a tall girl with shape,” she told Teen Vogue about her inspiration for the line. “When everything hugs the right places and complements your natural figure, you can’t help but feel good. That’s what this whole collection is about.”

While her fans were initially excited about the idea of sporting her collection, many listeners felt the styles fell short of the mark. Some even compared the line to Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s infamous matching denim look from the 2001 AMAs red carpet.

See Megan fans react to the rapper’s new Fashion Nova line below and browse the full collection here.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

