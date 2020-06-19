Noname’s Book Club launched in 2019 as an online community dedicated to highlighting and discussing authors of color and encouraging the support of local book stores. The rapper’s book club has been a major success and even began raising funds to send their monthly reads to prisons in various cities. Femme It Forward, an organization aiming to uplift Black creatives and musicians, is now following suit and breaking ground on their own book club.

Femme It Forward’s Revolutionary Reads book club kicks off this month. The group tapped Megan Thee Stallion and Rapsody to join in their first discussion, as well as a handful of activists and organizers. The first assigned reading is Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1967 Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos Or Community? After reading, Megan and Rapsody will join the rest of the group in a meaningful discussion about the prominent work.

While June marks Revolutionary Reads‘s inaugural month, Femme It Forward plans on continuing the book club well into the future. According to their website, Revolutionary Reads aims to start a meaningful conversation. “The series will open the door for women of all walks in life to join together to discover methods in which each of us can do our part to heed off racism in our various environments to secure a better reality for ourselves and for future generations,” they wrote.

The book club discussion kicks off 6/24 at 8 p.m. EDT. Sign up to join here.